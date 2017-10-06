Pre K Day: Again and Again

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Sometimes we see things happen over and over. In art this is called repetition. It’s a way to communicate—to make a statement. And what pre-k kiddo doesn’t love to make a statement? In this workshop they’ll get to do just that as they look for repetition on their gallery art walk and create art in the studios with their own spin on repetition.

Program is for children ages 2 to 5 and one adult per child.

$9 members / $13 non members. Program includes admission for you and your child and all supplies. See web for registration and details

