Pre-K Day: Blue Moon

to Google Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

If it only happens once in a blue moon, it must be pretty special, and we’ve got you covered on the experience. Raindrops on roses, crystal waves, skies that shine, and birds on shoulders…we’re crazy for blue this March, join in on themadness with color inspired art making.

Program is for children ages 2 to 5 and one adult per child.

Pricing (includes admission for you and your child and all supplies)

$9 / members

$13 / general

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

423-267-0968

to Google Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pre-K Day: Blue Moon - 2017-03-03 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 13, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours