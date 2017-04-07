Pre-K Day: Easy Being Green

Spring starts its whisper with this color favored by frogs named Kermit and environmental do-gooders alike. We’ll look at green to make art that is color inspired and environmentally friendly for April’s Pre-K, no foolin’! . Program is for children ages 2 to 5 and one adult per child. $9 members; $13 non members. Program includes admission for you and your child and all supplies. See our website for registration and details.