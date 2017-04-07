Pre-K Day: Easy Being Green

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Spring starts its whisper with this color favored by frogs named Kermit and environmental do-gooders alike. We’ll look at green to make art that is color inspired and environmentally friendly for April’s Pre-K, no foolin’! . Program is for children ages 2 to 5 and one adult per child. $9 members; $13 non members. Program includes admission for you and your child and all supplies. See our website for registration and details.

