The public is invited to a gallery opening featuring the work of Donald Keefe, MFA, assistant professor of art at Southern Adventist University. Hosted by the School of Visual Art and Design in the John C. Williams Gallery in Brock Hall on the university’s campus, the event will be on January 18 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments served.

Born in Iowa, Keefe has lived and worked all across the country from rural Appalachian Kentucky to Los Angeles and New York City. Drawn to structures that are collapsed, abandoned, or under construction, he is inspired by the biblical story of the tower of Babel.

“Through my artwork, I seek to communicate that beauty, faith, hope, and contentment can exist in life even when one’s support structures are weakened, confused, collapsing, being rebuilt—or being built up for the very first time,” Keefe explains.

His show “Precarious Structures” features mixed media drawings and oil paintings on canvas and will be on display from January 18 to February 12. The gallery is open during normal office hours Monday through Thursday or by special appointment.