Premier Jazz Orchestra Live

This is our first chance to present a big band on one of our online broadcasts. And I mean a REALLY BIG BAND! Featuring Barking Legs favorites Alan Wyatt, Robert Crabtree, Nathan Warner, Landis Batts and David Schwab, among many other fine musicians, this is going to be the Premier Jazz Orchestra’s public debut. We’re honored they have chosen to make that debut with us. Thanks go to trumpeter Stephen Bearden for making this performance happen. Not to be missed! Whet your appetite here, and tune in through the Barking Legs Facebook page.

Event by Barking Legs Theater