Prep for 2021 Success

Don’t accidentally trip into 2021 without prepping first!

If you tend to start the new year gung-ho and then stall out, this class is for you.

You learn how to apply the Power of Smalls and create a doable and achievable action plan that keeps you going strong way past January 17th (the official day most people give up on new year goals.)

Everyone who attends has a chance to win one free hour-long 1:1 coaching session to go deeper about what you learned during class ($160 value).

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/3/prep-for-2021-success

About the teacher:

Kelly Summersett, a professional Life and Health Coach for over ten years, helps women manage their minds in very little time so they achieve everything that's important to them without over-thinking, stressing-out, and stalling-out. Her one-of-a-kind small group coaching class, MindBodySWEAT, up-levels women's lives in eight weeks by teaching them how to be present, manage their minds and develop healthier relationships with themselves and their bodies. Kelly has been publishing her blog, Motivation Monday, for ten years without losing motivation or missing a Monday yet. www.KellySummersett.com