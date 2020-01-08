No Pressure: Instant Pot 101

Not quite sure what to do with your Instant Pot? Afraid you'll end up with a (literally) hot mess in your kitchen? Instant Pot 101 will calm your nerves with a quick rundown of the parts of your Instant Pot, review of basic Instant Pot techniques, and three recipe demos (audience participation encouraged!). We'll cook a delicious meal to share together. Bring your Instant Pot questions and if Mary doesn't have the answer, she'll get it for you! Handouts of basic cook times and techniques will be provided. This class is not sponsored by Instant Pot. Mary just really loves her Instant Pot and wants to help others learn to love theirs too!

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you.

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.