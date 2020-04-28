No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Instant Pot 101 will calm your nerves with a quick rundown of the parts of your Instant Pot, review of basic Instant Pot techniques, and three recipe demos. Bring your Instant Pot questions and if Mary doesn't have the answer, she'll get it for you! Handouts of basic cook times and techniques will be provided. This class is not sponsored by Instant Pot. Mary just really loves her Instant Pot and wants to help others learn to love theirs too!

Please note: You do not need to own Instant Pot to learn from this class.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/28/no-pressure-instant-pot-101

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
