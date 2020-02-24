Price Right to Attract and Retain Clients

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

How do you set a price for your service that lets you earn a sustainable living, but also helps you attract and retain new clients? By the end of this class, you’ll know a 3 part strategy to move customers from possibility to life time customers willing to pay what you deserve. This system is perfect for holistic health practitioners and for people who sell services of any type.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, is a long time yoga teacher who has spoken with yoga teachers all over the world struggling to make a living doing what they love. When she studied entrepreneurship in her Masters in Engineering Management, she learned techniques for selling and pricing that she had seen her friends (and she herself) had struggled to figure out on their own. In her business, Get a Bigger Boat, Suzanne helps anyone who wants to make a living teaching use professional learning methodology to connect with the students they are meant to help.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
