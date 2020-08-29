The Price is Right: Pricing Your Art

The Price is Right: Pricing Your Art

If you ever wondered how you should price your art or why some works of art cost millions of dollars while others significantly less, this class will give you an insight into how art is valued and provide tips on how to approach pricing your own artwork. Artists and collectors are welcome to attend.

This interactive workshop will allow you to ask questions.

Presented by The Chattery and Romanova Art.

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/8/29/the-price-is-right-pricing-your-art

About the teacher:

Natasha Romanova splits her time between being an Art Dealer and a career in Finance. Natasha is the founder and owner of Romanova Art, an online art consulting firm. She is passionate about promoting the value of art and helping artists build lasting careers. Natasha is a developer and facilitator of the Business of Art workshop curriculum covering important business aspects pertinent to being a successful artist, such pricing, taxes, marketing, social media, communication, and many others.

