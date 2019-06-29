Pride in the Park

Play.Wash.Pint. 113 Johnson Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Play.Wash.Pint. invites you to come and CELEBRATE DIVERSITY with us on June 29th for Pride in the Park, sponsored by Bell's Brewery and Chattanooga Pride. There will be contests, fun, food by Adelle's Creperie, and popsicles by The Local! Be sure to check out amazing flowers from Blumenwagen as well!

Help us raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community by bringing all of your friends, and of course your dogs! Some of Chattanooga's most gorgeous Queens will be here to take pictures with for a small donation! All photo proceeds will be donated to Chattanooga Pride, who will be here to talk with anyone who wishes to learn about resources and getting involved in the community.

Make sure to come ready to dazzle! We'll be holding a dog drag race to crown PWP's very first Drag-Doggie Superstar, then T'yana Montice and her guests will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo! Prizes for both events will feature swag from Bell's and PWP!

Let the celebration begin!

Non-Members/Visitors to the park must pay an entry fee of $10 per person and $5 per dog as per our normal weekend price. Members will get in for free.

