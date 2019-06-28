In celebration of Pride Month, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2019 Pride Month Networking event Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Park.

We will gather on the day the Stonewall Uprising happened 50 years ago, which was the catalyst for the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement.

“The City of Chattanooga believes our community is strong when everyone has a seat at the table, which is why the City supports equal employment opportunities,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “While the LGBTQ+ community has seen meaningful steps forward, they still face tremendous challenges to achieve full equality in our country and we are happy to provide a space for them to meet with potential employers as a first step.”

This is a unique opportunity for LGBTQ and Allied businesses and individuals to celebrate Pride Month, promote open dialogue around issues related to diversity and inclusion, and to continue working towards creating supportive, respectful and inclusive work environments for everyone.

“Ensuring Chattanooga is an inclusive city is paramount to developing, attracting and retaining highly qualified, diverse talent,” said Molly Blankenship, VP of Talent Initiatives at the Chattanooga Chamber. “We are so proud of this partnership that celebrates professionals of all backgrounds in our community and their ability to find success in Chattanooga.”

All are welcome, so bring a friend or colleague to enjoy music, local food trucks, conversation and to hear a few words from special guest Mayor Andy Berke