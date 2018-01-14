Primitive Skills Building

to Google Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00

Rising Fawn Gardens 521 Cureton Mill Road, Georgia 30738

This interactive workshop includes a range of skills related to building fire. Want to know where to find tinder and kindling in the rain? Want to better understand wood types, their advantages and downsides? Want to learn primitive techniques for fire starting such as the bow drill or flint and steel? Whether you are interested in fire making for your home hearth or a communal campfire or survival situations, this class has got you covered.

This event is co-hosted by Sequatchie School for Self Reliance and Survival Skills and Rising Fawn Gardens, and is facilitated by Josh McKinley, outdoor enthusiast and primitive skills expert.

* Class size is limited; please register in advance through Sequatchie School for Self Reliance and Survival Skills

Info
Rising Fawn Gardens 521 Cureton Mill Road, Georgia 30738 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor, This & That
6783729545
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Primitive Skills Building - 2018-01-14 13:00:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours