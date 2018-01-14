Primitive Skills Building

This interactive workshop includes a range of skills related to building fire. Want to know where to find tinder and kindling in the rain? Want to better understand wood types, their advantages and downsides? Want to learn primitive techniques for fire starting such as the bow drill or flint and steel? Whether you are interested in fire making for your home hearth or a communal campfire or survival situations, this class has got you covered.

This event is co-hosted by Sequatchie School for Self Reliance and Survival Skills and Rising Fawn Gardens, and is facilitated by Josh McKinley, outdoor enthusiast and primitive skills expert.

* Class size is limited; please register in advance through Sequatchie School for Self Reliance and Survival Skills