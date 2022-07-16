Printing with Light

× Expand Carmen Joyce Learn how to use the sun to make art!

In this experimental 2-hour class you will learn to make your very own “sun prints”, or cyanotypes. Cyanotype is an exciting photographic process discovered in the 19th century and first used by the first female botanist, Anna Atkins, in 1843. You will not only learn about its history but you will learn the basics of the process so you are able to make your own prints! Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that anyone can do!

This is a fun, interactive class! We will take a “Discovery Walk” where we will harvest materials to create prints with. Cyanotype mixture, watercolor paper, and all other materials are included. Each student will have the chance to make several prints on various types of paper including watercolor, multi media paper and old torn book pages. You will also learn how to make stationary along with a few other surprises!

About the Facilitator:

Carmen Joyce is a self-taught artist and photographer born and raised around citrus groves and cattle in sunny (and hot) Central Florida. The natural world has always been her inspiration and it continues to encourage her to create almost daily. Her hope is that her artwork encourages others to find the "awe" in their every day. Her current mediums are anything that inspires her. She now lives in Chattanooga with her husband, dogs, and about 75,000 honeybees. She spends her time, observing, collecting, hiking, beekeeping, growing things, and making art.

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Ashley Clayton at aclayton@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone.