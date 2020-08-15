Priscilla and Little Rickee with Donna Nelson Coleman

Live music on the indoor patio! Come on out, observe social distancing, enjoy some fabulous food and beverages and groove to some alive music with Donna, Nan, Sharon, Ashley and Andrew.

Don’t forget to bring a mask. It’s not Halloween, but we wanna keep everyone healthy so they can continue to enjoy live music, great food and fellowship and, you can take it off once you get to your table area.

It’s gonna be a great day at Scottie’s on the River!