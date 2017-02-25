Professional Development For "Our America: The Latino Presence in America Art"

Hunter curators will model gallery teaching, interdisciplinary lesson plans, and concepts for pre and post-visit learning. Opportunities will also be available to write and share curriculum, and teachers may receive Professional Development credit.

All educators teaching in schools in a 50 miles radius of the museum may bring their students to the museum for free, thanks to generous support from Unum. Additionally, this professional development opportunity is free.

Morning session teachers grades K-5 (10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Afternoon session teachers grades 6-12 (2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

To reserve your spot, please contact Rachel White, Assistant Curator of Education, at or rwhite@huntermuseum.org.

Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art is organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Generous support for the exhibition has been provided by Altria Group, the Honorable Aida M. Alvarez, Judah Best, The James F. Dicke Family Endowment, Sheila Duignan and Mike Wilkins, Tania and Tom Evans, Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, The Michael A. and the Honorable Marilyn Logsdon Mennello Endowment, Henry R. Muñoz III, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank. Additional significant support was provided by The Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center. Support for “Treasures to Go,” the museum’s traveling exhibition program, comes from The C.F. Foundation, Atlanta.