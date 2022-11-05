Prohibition Speakeasy: A Roaring 1920's Dance Party

× Expand Chattanooga Vintage Dancers Speakeasy announcement

The parties were bigger, the morals were looser, and the liquor was cheaper! Flappers and dappers are invited to dance the night away to 1920s and 30s (original and inspired) dance music 🎶.

Tickets: $35 (21+)

Venue will only be disclosed to ticket holders 🤐

Ticket includes admission to the party, swanky cabaret/burlesque acts, gourmet cheese buffet, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a signature speakeasy cocktail 🍸

There will be a cash bar (credit cards/Venmo also welcome) available with era appropriate drinks and wine. (21yo+ please)

Come and party like it’s 1929!

For those interested in dancing, workshops are available every Tuesday night from 7:30-9:30 pm before the event and are free with your ticket to the party! Check out Chattanooga Vintage Dancers on FB.

www.chattanoogavintagedance.com