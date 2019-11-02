Prohibition Speakeasy: A Roaring 1920's Dance Party

Get tickets now! www.chattanoogavintagedance.weebly.com

It was so much fun, we're doing it for the 3rd year in a row! The parties were bigger, the morals were looser, and the liquor was cheaper! Flappers and dappers are invited to dance the night away to 1920s and 30s (original and inspired) dance music by a live jazz band 🎶. Poker game in the back room, but don't tell the fuzz...

After October 1st:

Individual tickets (while they last): $35

Ticket includes admission to the party, gourmet cheese buffet, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a signature speakeasy cocktail 🍸

There will be a cash bar (credit cards also welcome) available with era appropriate drinks and wine. (21yo+ please) Last year, we sold out by October 11th, so snag your tix while you can!

Come and party like it’s 1929!

For those interested in dancing, workshops are available every Monday night from 7-9 pm before the event and are free with your ticket to the party! Check out Chattanooga Vintage Dancers on FB.

