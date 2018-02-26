Davis Mounger will discuss the ongoing fight to protect our federal lands. We'll have a lively presentation and discussion about the current work to stop logging along Tumbling Creek near Ducktown in the Cherokee National Forest and to expose the often-hidden past mismanagement of the forest. The presentation will also cover the compelling struggle to bring change to the Land Between the Lakes by former residents who were forcibly removed by the federal government in the 1960's. Davis is the National Forests Chair of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Cofounder and Director of Tennessee Heartwood, as well as a teacher in Chattanooga city schools.

This is a good opportunity to learn more about the ecology, politics, and economics of our forests, including new threats coming from Washington. Sponsored by the Sierra Club.