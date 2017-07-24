Elizabeth Henderson will talk to us about the work the Protect Our Parks Campaign is doing and how the Sierra Club can be a part of it. A full time intern with the Wilderness Society, she is leading the Protect our Parks campaign in Chattanooga. The campaign works to secure grass roots support for basic environmental laws and to advocate for our parks and public lands against cuts and destructive uses. Our public lands are vitally important to allow people to have contact with natural settings, for recreation, for wildlife protection, and to help safeguard clean air and water.