Protect Our Parks

to Google Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Elizabeth Henderson will talk to us about the work the Protect Our Parks Campaign is doing and how the Sierra Club can be a part of it. A full time intern with the Wilderness Society, she is leading the Protect our Parks campaign in Chattanooga. The campaign works to secure grass roots support for basic environmental laws and to advocate for our parks and public lands against cuts and destructive uses. Our public lands are vitally important to allow people to have contact with natural settings, for recreation, for wildlife protection, and to help safeguard clean air and water.

Info
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Protect Our Parks - 2017-07-24 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Thursday

July 6, 2017

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours