PSC 70th Anniversary Open House with special guest Matt Harbison

Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest Matt Harbison.

Matt is a life-long astronomer and photographer. After pursuing a degree in Philosophy and Religion in college, and establishing a career as a program director in the Episcopal Church, Matt started a real estate photography business from 2012 until 2018. A recipient of Time Life Magazine’s “Best Astronomical Images of the Year” and NASA’s “Astro Photo of the Day” (APOD), he now continues the discipline with a remote telescope and camera in Marathon, Texas. Most of Matt’s astronomy is done with the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga at one of our many local parks. You can find out more about Matt, see his images and learn about his multi-award winning 7-year Orion Constellation project at his website, www.space4everybody.com. Matt’s program will be, “Some Assembly Required: Astronomical Photography—A Beginner’s Guide”.

Social time will begin at 6:00pm, and the presentation will begin at 7:00pm. Visitors are welcome.

The club will also be celebrating its 70th Anniversary with refreshments to be served, gift bags for attendees and drawings will be held for door prizes. Pixel Connection will hold a Pop-up Camera Store with new photography gear available for purchase. Ed Whitesides with Used Photo Pro will be on site to purchase used photography gear. Berrie Smith will be on site to clean camera sensors and perform lens calibrations for a fee. The club will be holding fundraising activities with a GotSneakers.com shoe drive and a raffle for a used Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II with the 12-45mm F4 Pro Lens (35mm equivalent of 24-90mm) and accessories in a backpack. The used retail value of this package is more than $1400. Tickets will be sold for $10/ticket and only 100 tickets will be sold. You must be present to win! Come out and join us for a great night of fun, food, and photography.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.