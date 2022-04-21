PSC April Presentation with Dr. Michael N. Sobel

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Dr. Michael N. Sobel.

Dr. Sobel has over 50 years of forensic experience. He served as the Chief Forensic Odontologist for the Allegheny County (Pittsburgh, PA) Coroner’s Office from 1970-2008, was appointed as a Special Investigations Advisor to the Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Police Departments and acted as a Forensic Dental Advisor to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Dr. Sobel was the original investigator in the first fingernail scratch identification case adjudicated before the courts. He is a retired Diplomat of the American Board of Forensic Odontology and retired Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. Dr. Sobel remains active in many forensic research topics, including photographic enhancement of forensic evidence.

Dr. Sobel’s presentation will be, “Applications of Photography in the Forensic Sciences”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Myra and Larry Reneau will be discussing, “African Safari”.