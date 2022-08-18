PSC August Meeting with Ledra Woodlee

At 7PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Ledra Woodlee. Ms. Woodlee is an Olympus Featured Pro and the owner and founder of Natural Connections Photo Workshops. Her company is the physical manifestation of her love of travel, landscape, outdoor and nature photography. She is the force behind this photographic venture and she loves what she does—leading photography workshops around the country for people who like to travel, learn photography and have lots of fun while doing it! With a background in retail photography sales and service, Ledra possesses a broad knowledge of photography gear as well as photographic technique. Ms. Woodlee’s presentation will be, “A Journey to and Through Wildlife Photography”. Visitors are always welcome.

Join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Louann Smith will be discussing, “Flower Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Louann Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.