PSC holds Lightroom Workshop

Saturday June 18, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will conduct a one-day workshop on digital photo editing using Adobe Lightroom. The course is designed for beginners, no previous experience with photo editing is needed. People who have some prior experience with Lightroom but want a basic overview will also benefit from the workshop.

Lightroom is one of the most powerful and popular photo editing programs in the world. The objective of the course is to teach the basic image editing skills that will result in an immediate and dramatic improvement in your digital photographs. Information about additional sources to help further develop your photo editing skills will be provided. Instruction about downloading and installing the Lightroom program will be given.

The course is based on Adobe Lightroom Classic, but there is great overlap with the editing tools in Lightroom Mobile and Adobe Camera RAW. Although we are calling this a “workshop,” our goal is to make this more fun than work.

The workshop will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The registration fee for the seminar is $25. To pay and register go to https://chattanoogaphoto.org/event/lightroom-photo-editing-one-day-workshop/. Non-members who register and pay will receive a complimentary trial club membership until September 30, 2022.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Louann Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.