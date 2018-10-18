PSC Open House with Mark Alberhasky

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, October 18, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest Mark Alberhasky.  Mr. Alberhasky is a photographer, physician, author and inventor.  His photographic experience spans over 40 years.  In 2004, Mark became a contributing photographer for Nikon. 

His work has won awards internationally with placements as diverse as commercial ads, product packaging, magazine covers, textbooks, action sports publications, and corporate installations.  He has been featured multiple times in “Nikon World” magazine and Nikon World calendar.  Mark teaches as a Nikon mentor for Pop Photo magazine’s Mentor Series Worldwide Treks, leads trips for Photozonetours.com and private clients. 

His presentation will be “In Search of Critical Focus”.  Social time will begin at 6:00pm, and the presentation will begin at 7:00pm.  Visitors are welcome.

Refreshments will be served, and drawings will be held for door prizes.  Come out and join us for fun, food, and photography.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Pat Gordy at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

