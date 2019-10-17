PSC Open House

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest Ledra Woodlee. Ms. Woodlee is a travel, nature and landscape photographer based in North Georgia with 20 years of photography experience and 10 years of photography instruction experience.

She is the founder and force behind her company, Natural Connections Photo Workshops, and loves what she does--leading photography workshops around the country for people who like to travel, learn photography and have lots of fun doing it! When Ledra isn't leading workshops, she can be founding teaching classes at the Atlanta School of Photography, the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Center and lecturing and presenting to numerous photo clubs around the Southeast.

In 2017, Natural Connections Photo Workshops became the inaugural member in the new Olympus program, "Olympus Workshop Partners". Ledra's program will be, "Preparation, Patience and Perseverance--The Crafting of the Photograph".

Join us at 6pm for a Social hour with refreshments and print show. We will also have Berrie Smith on hand performing sensor cleanings for those who wish to purchase this service, and Ed Whiteside will be available to purchase used equipment. Visitors are always welcome.