PSC present "Creating a Hand-Colored Masterpiece" Workshop

On October 1, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will sponsor a seminar with local artist Lin Blackwell-Prabish.

Professional Photographer and Artist Lin Blackwell-Prabish will instruct a class on applying Art Mediums to your photographs! The 3-hour class will include a history of different art mediums and actual hands-on practice. All supplies needed will be there for you to sample. You only need to bring paper and pencil to take notes.

She will touch on Colored Pencils, Watercolor, Sprays and different types of papers. The "Goals" of this class are learning about Enhancement and what is an Original! The most important "Goal" in this class is, what is it you like?! You will have 3 hours of highlights from her regular class, Advanced Hand-coloring with Various Art Mediums.

Lin has had many people ask her over the years, is that a painting or a photograph. Lin said, at first, she was offended by the question, until she figured out that it was a very high complement. She is still asked that same old question today, but it has now become part of her style.

Lin's artwork is on display in museums in Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina, The Gallery at Blackwell in Chattanooga and the Craft Axe Throwing Sports Complex in Chattanooga.

Check out her website: Linbprabishartist.com

The registration fee for the seminar is $35. To pay and register go to www.chattanoogaphoto.org, go to Education and Workshops and click on the Pay Pal button at the bottom of the page.

The seminar will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-800-1002 or e-mail Lin Prabish at linstouch@gmail.com. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

