PSC Presents Barry Spruce

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Barry Spruce.  Mr. Spruce is a resident of Townsend, Tennessee, who is an avid nature and wildlife photographer. 

Barry is a gifted photographer known for his bird, nature and wildlife photography.  His sense of adventure and discovery of lesser known destinations, including some in our own backyard, continues to inspire Barry’s photographic endeavors.  Barry’s extensive time spent observing raptors has provided him with a unique insight in their behavior.  Mr. Spruce’s program will be, “A Raptor’s Life:  What Makes a Bird a Raptor, and Where Do They Live?”  The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  Stephen Overall will be presenting, “Photos That Have a Story to Tell”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Pat Gordy at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

