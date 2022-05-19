PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden

At 7PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliland and Jim Madden. Between the three, there is more than 100 years of photographic knowledge in everything from commercial photography, documentary and food photography to landscape and nature photography. Bob, Mark and Jim have served as the PSC’s annual contest judges for the last 10 years and will do so again this year. They will evaluate 20 images anonymously submitted by PSC members, while providing comments on what judges are looking for in images when judging a photography contest. Their presentation will be, “What are Judges Looking for in an Image?”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Bob Copeland will be discussing, “Photo Critique”.