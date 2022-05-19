PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

At 7PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliland and Jim Madden. Between the three, there is more than 100 years of photographic knowledge in everything from commercial photography, documentary and food photography to landscape and nature photography. Bob, Mark and Jim have served as the PSC’s annual contest judges for the last 10 years and will do so again this year. They will evaluate 20 images anonymously submitted by PSC members, while providing comments on what judges are looking for in images when judging a photography contest. Their presentation will be, “What are Judges Looking for in an Image?”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Bob Copeland will be discussing, “Photo Critique”.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden - 2022-05-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden - 2022-05-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden - 2022-05-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PSC presents Bob Copeland with Mark Gilliand & Jim Madden - 2022-05-19 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 2, 2022

Tuesday

May 3, 2022

Wednesday

May 4, 2022

Thursday

May 5, 2022

Friday

May 6, 2022

Saturday

May 7, 2022

Sunday

May 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours