PSC Presents Calvin Sneed

Thursday, May 16, 2019, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Calvin Sneed. Mr. Sneed is the author and photographer of the coffee table book “Building Bridges: From Our Past to the Future”, but you may recognize him as a retired news anchor for News Channel 9.

Calvin graduated from the University of Tennessee—Knoxville in 1977 with a degree in Broadcasting and Journalism, and worked in broadcasting at several stations throughout his career before his retirement in 2017.

However, he has been in love with bridges since the age of 10, and views bridges as art forms that he hopes as an amateur photographer he can express through his images. Mr. Sneed’s program will be, “Why I Love Photographing Bridges and Tunnels”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Richard Smith will present, “Silver Effex Pro 2.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Pat Gordy at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.