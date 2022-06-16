PSC presents Colby McLemore

At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Colby McLemore. Mr. McLemore is the owner and visual storyteller of Colby’s Photo & Videos. He is a full-time professional whose work revolves around advertising photography and videography for businesses as well as for individuals. Colby has earned his Master’s, Craftsman, CPP and Certified Drone Photographer designations. He has also won many prestigious awards. Mr. McLemore’s presentation will be, “How to Win Photo Competitions—It’s Not What You Think”. After his presentation, he will provide constructive feedback of the 2nd Quarter contest entries. To learn more about Colby and to see examples of his work, visit his website www.colbysphotosvideos.com. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Mickey Rountree will be discussing, “Off Camera Flash”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Louann Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.