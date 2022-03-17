PSC presents Denise Silva

At 7PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Denise Silva. Ms. Silva was recognized as one of the “Top 200 Women Photographers Who Inspire” by Nature Photo Guides and is a featured artist in “Breakthrough Photography’s Guide to Night Sky Photography”. Denise has had multiple articles published in several magazines and on websites, and she has been featured in “Our Magnificent Planet, 2021 Edition”. She is also a co-owner of Road Runner Photography Tours. Ms. Silva’s presentation will be, “Street Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Patrick Thompson will be discussing, “Exposure”.