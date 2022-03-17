PSC presents Denise Silva

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

At 7PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Denise Silva. Ms. Silva was recognized as one of the “Top 200 Women Photographers Who Inspire” by Nature Photo Guides and is a featured artist in “Breakthrough Photography’s Guide to Night Sky Photography”. Denise has had multiple articles published in several magazines and on websites, and she has been featured in “Our Magnificent Planet, 2021 Edition”. She is also a co-owner of Road Runner Photography Tours. Ms. Silva’s presentation will be, “Street Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Patrick Thompson will be discussing, “Exposure”.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - PSC presents Denise Silva - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PSC presents Denise Silva - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PSC presents Denise Silva - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PSC presents Denise Silva - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 28, 2022

Tuesday

March 1, 2022

Wednesday

March 2, 2022

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Sunday

March 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours