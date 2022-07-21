PSC presents James Curtis Barger July 21, 2022

At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present James Curtis Barger. Mr. Barger has been involved with photography for over 30 years. He began his career in freelance sports photography and large format studio work with Majestic Photo. Then James spent a number of years working as a volunteer capturing historical images of water mills throughout the Southeast. For the past few years, he has been “relearning” photography in the digital world, including studying the style of people like Rolando Gomez, and focusing on outdoor location style portraiture. You can view his imagery at https://www.flickr.com/people/95264210@N06/. Mr. Barger’s program will be, “Location Portraits: Lighting and Posing”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For those looking to get their camera off of automatic, join Boot Camp at 6:00 p.m. with Lynn Petty discussing, “Aviation & Action Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Louann Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.