PSC presents John Slonina November 17, 2022

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present John Slonina. Mr. Slonina is a professional nature photographer who has been photographing nature for more than 30 years. He has a photo tour company Slonina Photography, which leads instructional photo workshops across North America. John has been published in calendars, books, magazines and displayed in several galleries. He is a member of the Feisol Pro Photography Team and is sponsored by Hunt’s Photo and Video. Mr. Slonina’s presentation will be, “Landscape Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or anyone looking to improve their photography, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Donna Bourdon will be discussing, “Bird Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4233445643
to
