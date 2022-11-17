PSC presents John Slonina November 17, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present John Slonina. Mr. Slonina is a professional nature photographer who has been photographing nature for more than 30 years. He has a photo tour company Slonina Photography, which leads instructional photo workshops across North America. John has been published in calendars, books, magazines and displayed in several galleries. He is a member of the Feisol Pro Photography Team and is sponsored by Hunt’s Photo and Video. Mr. Slonina’s presentation will be, “Landscape Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or anyone looking to improve their photography, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Donna Bourdon will be discussing, “Bird Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.