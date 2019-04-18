PSC Presents Larry Winslett

Thursday, April 18, 2019, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Larry Winslett. Mr. Winslett is an award winning nature photographer, who specializes in the region’s wildflowers, animals, rivers and streams. Larry teaches and leads workshops throughout North America. He has been published in a variety of publications, and has his fine art images hanging in many corporate offices. Larry’s passion is using his photography to effect change, particularly in conservation. Mr. Winslett’s program will be, “Adventure Abounds! Photographing Water & Nature: Going From Ordinary to Extraordinary”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Ted Dickerson will be discussing “Camera Basics”. For those wishing to go beyond the basics, join Jim Pierson for Beyond Boot Camp at 6PM where he will be teaching, “Converting Color to Black and White”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Pat Gordy at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.