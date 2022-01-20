The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Neil Chaput de Saintonge and Drew Lefebrve. Neil and Drew's presentation will be, "Introduction to Bird Photography" at 7PM.

If you can't attend in person, then you can use the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85250986318?pwd=akhzUlhybHM1U0dteUpWRmNQN1cwZz09. A meeting ID and password aren’t required.

Boot Camp will begin at 6PM with Richard Smith discussing, "Lightroom 11 Update". Ed Whitesides will be on site to purchase used photography equipment. Visitors are always welcome.