PSC Presents Steve Zigler

Thursday, February 15, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Steve Zigler. Mr. Zigler has lived in Knoxville for the last 25 years, and is a Chemist. Steve thrives on the combination of art and science that creates a photographic image. He has recently began teaching and conducting workshops.

Mr. Zigler’s presentation will be “Lessons From Ansel Adams for the Digital Age”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. We’ll be discussing, “Adobe Lightroom, Part 1”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.