PSC Presents Steve Zigler

Google Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, February 15, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Steve Zigler.  Mr. Zigler has lived in Knoxville for the last 25 years, and is a Chemist.  Steve thrives on the combination of art and science that creates a photographic image.  He has recently began teaching and conducting workshops. 

Mr. Zigler’s presentation will be “Lessons From Ansel Adams for the Digital Age”.  The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  We’ll be discussing, “Adobe Lightroom, Part 1”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

Info
St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - PSC Presents Steve Zigler - 2018-02-15 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours