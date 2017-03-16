PSC Presents Steven Gustafson

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, March 16, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Steven Gustafson.  Mr. Gustafson has been involved in photography for many years, including teaching photography at Chattanooga State.  Steve has photographed everything from the Ironman race to portrait photography, but his passion is nature photography.  His program will be “Photographic Composition”.  The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  We’ll be discussing, “Using the Tools to make your Creative Image:  1)Begin with the end in mind, 2)Depth of Field vs. Motion, 3)Isolate vs. Environment, 4)Story Telling vs. Historical Record, 5)Who Cares vs. Treasured Moment & 6)Print vs. Screen Output”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the gym at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Richard Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.     

