PSC Presents Vinny Colucci

Thursday, March 21, 2019, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Vinny Colucci. Mr. Colucci has been involved in photography since 1979, and has been shooting professionally since 1995.

Along with his wife Annette, Vinny owns and operates Escape To Nature Photography, where they teach seminars across the nation. He is a member of Nikon’s Professional Series and Wimberley’s Professionals. Mr. Colucci’s presentation will be, “Packing Light: A Wildlife & Nature Photographer’s Change to Mirrorless”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Kathy Hamill will be presenting, “Photographing Water”.

Ed Whitesides of Used Photo Pro will be present to buy used photography equipment.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the gym at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Pat Gordy at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.