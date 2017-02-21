PSC Youth Photography Showcase

Thursday, March 9, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present the Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program. The Showcase is a culmination of the Youth Photography contest for local high school students. A slide show of the entries will be presented, and the winners will be recognized and receive awards. The presentation will begin at 7:00 PM in the sanctuary. The Youth Photography Showcase is an exhibition recognized by the Photographic Society of America, and local winners will go on to compete in the PSA contest.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Richard Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.