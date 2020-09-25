Psychic's Grimoire Comic Book Release Party
The Psychic’s Grimoire - A Horror Comic Event, Issue One Release Party
Featuring: Author A.D. Birchwood & Artist Jerett Blake Offutt
Sounds by DJ Star Spanker
NO COVER
*Masks Required*
to
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Psychic's Grimoire Comic Book Release Party
The Psychic’s Grimoire - A Horror Comic Event, Issue One Release Party
Featuring: Author A.D. Birchwood & Artist Jerett Blake Offutt
Sounds by DJ Star Spanker
NO COVER
*Masks Required*
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor SportsUn-Teal There Is A Cure Golf Tournament
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkClassic Cocktails: Vodka
-
Charity & Fundraisers13th Annual Celebration of Life & Hope Pre-Party
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessEffective Brain Dumping
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Gentle Walking Tour
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Art & ExhibitionsNathan Alexander Foxton's 'Porches and Portraits'
-
Charity & FundraisersAutumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition
-
Charity & FundraisersVirtual Raise the Roof
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.