The UT Extension and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County present a public garden seminar, “Square Foot Gardening: Simple, Productive, Weed-Free Gardening,” an evening of garden learning and fun with UT Extension Agent Amy Dismukes. The seminar takes place on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at the Chattanooga State Community College Humanities Theatre Auditorium (4501 Amnicola Highway). Admission is $5 (proceeds to go the Hamilton Country Extension Endowment Fund). For more information, call the Hamilton County Extension office at (423) 855-6113.

Thomas Stebbins, Hamilton County Extension Agent notes, “We are delighted to offer these annual Garden Seminars and welcome the many gardeners in our area who attend. This year’s topic, ‘Square Foot Gardening: Simple, Productive, Weed-Free Gardening,” will be presented by Amy Dismukes. the Horticulture Extension Agent for UT/ TSU Williamson County Extension. She will cover the basics of Square Foot Gardening, which is a practical, efficient way to create a productive, easy to manage raised bed vegetable garden by dividing the growing area into smaller square sections that are planted intensively to control pests, weeds and water use.”

Amy Dismukes is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture in Plant Pathology & Entomology. She provides educational training for both homeowner and commercial clients about issues concerning horticulture and best management practices, coordinates the Williamson County Master Gardener Program and provides diagnostic services for Williamson County residents. Amy conducts both commercial and consumer site visits throughout the county to diagnose and resolve issues with insects, plant diseases, and weeds. Amy is a member of and serves on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Entomological Society, the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council and the Tennessee Association of Agriculture Agents & Specialists.

The UT Extension Garden Seminars are Sponsored by: UT Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, Chattanooga State Technical College, and The Chattanooga Association of Landscape Professionals.