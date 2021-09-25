× Expand City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Public Lands Day @ Stringer's Ridge

In honor of Public Lands Day, September 25, Chattanooga Park Stewards will host an environmental stewardship event. There will be opportunities to create park improvements, learn trail maintenance skills, and participate in plant management. Join Chattanooga Park Stewards, Reflection Riding, Southern Off Road Bicycle Association and Chattanooga Public Works for a day of stewardship, conservation work, and to learn more about the Park Stewards Program.