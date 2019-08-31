Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson

We're thrilled to have Channing Wilson taking the Puckett's stage at the Hitmakers Series show on August 31st! His songs have been recorded by artists like Tyler Farr, Luke Combs and Jason Eady.

Channing has shared bills with so many of his heroes such as Billy Joe Shaver, Steve Earle, Robert Earl Keen, Tony Joe White, Chris Knight, Dale Watson, and many more. He recently signed an artist/publishing agreement with Warner Chappell and Low Country Sound (Grammy award winning producer Dave Cobb). Give us a call to reserve your seat!