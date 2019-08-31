Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson

to Google Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We're thrilled to have Channing Wilson taking the Puckett's stage at the Hitmakers Series show on August 31st! His songs have been recorded by artists like Tyler Farr, Luke Combs and Jason Eady.

Channing has shared bills with so many of his heroes such as Billy Joe Shaver, Steve Earle, Robert Earl Keen, Tony Joe White, Chris Knight, Dale Watson, and many more. He recently signed an artist/publishing agreement with Warner Chappell and Low Country Sound (Grammy award winning producer Dave Cobb). Give us a call to reserve your seat!

Info

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088505
to Google Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - Puckett's Hitmakers Series Feat. Channing Wilson - 2019-08-31 20:30:00
DI 16.32

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours