Mitch Rossell

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's BACK! Puckett's Hitmakers Series, spirited by Old Dominick Distillery, returns for a spring show with #1 country music hitmaker Mitch Rossell. A Chattanooga native, Rossell picked up a guitar during college and never looked back. He toured with the legendary Garth Brooks in 2016, and he is the sole songwriter behind Brooks's #1 hit "Ask Me How I Know," which topped the charts in 2017. At this event, Rossell will share the stories behind his songs while giving a one-of-a-kind performance.

Puckett’s Hitmakers Series is spirited by Old Dominick Distillery, a Memphis, Tenn. brand committed to showcasing great local talent. Sip on $8 Old Dominick cocktails at the Hitmakers show, and be sure to grab a Puckett’s + Old Dominick t-shirt to take home! There will be a $12 cover charge at the door, and reservations are highly recommended. Call (423) 708-8505 to save your seat today!

