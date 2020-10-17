Pumpkin Carving on the Farm
Join us on the farm for carving pumpkins! We will set up socially distanced spaces for folks to carve pumpkins. While at the farm, folks are welcome to visit the 12 scarecrows situated throughout the farm.
Logistics:
- With each purchased spot, one pumpkin will be provided. You may pre-purchase additional pumpkins.
- A carving knife will be provided for use during the event.
- You are welcome to bring additional pumpkin carving tools to give you even more carving options.
- We will have pumpkin carving ideas to spark creativity.
- If a family or friend group wants to carve just 1 pumpkin, you only need to sign up for 1 spot. [***You may pre-purchase additional pumpkins ($10 each)].