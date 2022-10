ร— Expand Wanderlinger Pumpkin Painting

BOO!!

Come paint pumpkins and try our new pumpkin ale this Sunday 2-5 PM

๐Ÿงก๐ŸŽƒ๐Ÿงก๐ŸŽƒ

$5 for a pumpkin and paint

Bring your family and friends!

Kitchen will be open so come hungry.

Sign up here ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿผ

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0448A9AA2DA5FC1-family