Pumpkin Patch

Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join us for a free community event. We will have hayrides, carnival games and candy. There will be a petting zoo, inflatables and snacks. Non-scary costumes are allowed.

Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4234990994
