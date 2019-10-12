Saturday, October 12th – 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown Athens,TN

Scott Crisp Memorial PowWow

Live Entertainment on Three Stages

The Famous Mutt Strutt/Doggie Costume Contest/Adopt-a-Thon

Sponsored by McMinn Regional Humane Society & Petsense

The Battle of Athens/African American Historic Downtown Walking Tour led by County Mayor John Gentry

200 + Arts, Crafts & Food Booths

Childrens’ Activities

Art Activities at Pocket Park for all Ages!

Local Shopping!

Habitat for Humanity Pancake Breakfast

Christ’s Legacy Academy 5K/1mile walk

McMinn Co. Living Heritage Museum 31st Annual Quilt Show

Tennessee Wesleyan University Homecoming

Come see why over 12,000 visitors

call Pumpkintown their favorite fall show