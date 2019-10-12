Saturday, October 12th – 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown Athens,TN
Scott Crisp Memorial PowWow
Live Entertainment on Three Stages
The Famous Mutt Strutt/Doggie Costume Contest/Adopt-a-Thon
Sponsored by McMinn Regional Humane Society & Petsense
The Battle of Athens/African American Historic Downtown Walking Tour led by County Mayor John Gentry
200 + Arts, Crafts & Food Booths
Childrens’ Activities
Art Activities at Pocket Park for all Ages!
Local Shopping!
Habitat for Humanity Pancake Breakfast
Christ’s Legacy Academy 5K/1mile walk
McMinn Co. Living Heritage Museum 31st Annual Quilt Show
Tennessee Wesleyan University Homecoming
Come see why over 12,000 visitors
call Pumpkintown their favorite fall show