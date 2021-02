Purim 2021

Join B'nai Zion and Mizpah for a Purim you will not want to forget! We will have a magic show with magician Scott Tokar, followed by a megillah reading that you'll love! This program is completely virtual-- get ready for Purim 2021!

https://www.facebook.com/events/408557190241484/

Event by Mizpah Congregation